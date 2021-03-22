Sasural Simar Ka 2 Promo Out! Dipika Kakar Is Back As Simar; Will Shoaib Ibrahim Play Prem Again?

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Promo Out

It has to be recalled that Dipika, who played the role of Simar for six years, had quit the show to give more time to her personal life. Now, the actress, who is back with the second edition, revealed to TOI that her role will be more strong and have a lot of shades. She also added that the show will also have new characters this time.

In the promo, Dipika said that she is back because of fans' love. She also revealed that she is getting someone along with her in the show, but we will have to wait for some more time to know about the same!

Dipika On Her Return

While fans are eager to watch the show on-screen, Dipika spoke about her return. She said, "I have always maintained that Simar is a part of me and will always be alive in me. I may have played the character for six years, but I continue to live it till date. People in my sasural still address me as Simar. Initially, they connected with me because of the show. Also, as an artiste, I have never thought that I won't go back to a show or down the same path. I was in a mood to take a break and had turned down a couple of shows in the last six months. But then I got a call for Sasural... That show has made me what I am today."

Actress’ Reaction To Trolls & Memes

Sasural Simar Ka was in the news for its bizarre tracks, which included Simar turning into makkhi. When asked about her reaction to the trolls and memes, she said that she wasn't affected and added that people can praise or diss them, but they can't ignore them, so it's a win. She also added that at the end of the day ratings mattered, and if the show is getting the ratings, then people are watching the show.

Will Shoaib Ibrahim Play Prem Again?

It has to be recalled that Dipika met and fell in love with Shoaib Ibrahim (who was see as Prem) during the show, and tied the knot in 2018. When asked if we will get to watch him in the second season, she said, "I would love Shoaib to play Prem again on the show. But for now, I don't want to comment on that."