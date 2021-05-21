Shehnaaz Gill Blushes After A Fan Roots For 'SidNaaz' In Her Live Session

Shehnaaz Gill's die-hard fans always await her fun social media posts so much to their happiness, the actress had recently come live on her Instagram handle. However, the live session also proved to be a delight for the 'SidNaaz' fans as she had the most adorable reaction to a fan who was rooting for her pairing with Sidharth Shukla. Talking about the same, Shehnaaz was seen interacting with her fans and was also answering some fun questions quipped by them.

During the same, one of the fans said that she looks good with Sidharth. To this, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist could not help but blush and say "Thank You" to the fan. Not only this, but one of the fans also asked her if she is ready to do a film with Sidharth. Take a look at the video.

To this, Shehnaaz said that if any director wishes, he or she will definitely cast her and the Dil Se Dil Tak actor together in a movie. Apart from that Shehnaaz also offered her gratitude to the fans for giving immense love to the recently released song of her brother and singer Shehbaz Badesha. For the unversed, the song was titled 'Little Star' and also featured Giorgia Andriani. The track also marked Shehnaaz Gill's stint as a producer, much to the happiness of her fans. She had got an endearing shoutout from Sidharth Shukla for this new endeavour.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also made an appearance together in the comedy series LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse. They could be seen sharing the screen space with the stars of the show Sunil Grover and Gaurav Gera. The two inevitably shared fire-crackling chemistry in the show too.

Apart from this, Shehnaaz Gill had also urged her fans to give loads of love to Sidharth Shukla's much-awaited web series Broken But Beautiful 3 in her live session. The trailer of the same was revealed recently by the makers and it immediately created a frenzy amongst the Bigg Boss 13 winner's fans. The show will also be starring Sonia Rathee and will be streaming from May 29, 2021, on ALTBalaji.

Talking about Shehnaaz, she will soon be seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The actress will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the same. The movie will be released on October 15, 2021.