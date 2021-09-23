Shehnaaz Gill Is Still Mourning Sidharth Shukla's Demise; Not In Position To Shoot: Report

Sidharth Shukla's demise has left everyone heartbroken. His fans, friends and family, especially his alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is devastated. It is being said that she is not in a good frame right now. Although fans understand her situation, they have been motivating her and want her to stand on her feet soon. They have been extremely supportive like always and have been showing immense love on social media.

Recently, there were reports that the makers of her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh want her to be a part of a song as she is an integral part of the film. The producer of the film revealed that they are in touch with her manager and are hoping that she contact them soon. However, as per Bollywood life report, the actress is still Reeling under pain of losing her friend Sidharth and is not ready to face the camera yet.



The report stated, "Shehnaaz is not in a position to shoot as she is still reeling under the pain of losing Sidharth. While Sid's mother Rita Maa has been by her side and helping her cope with this insurmountable loss, Shehnaaz is in no position to get ready for the camera and prep for her role."

The report also suggested that the actress is not feeling like meeting or even talking to her friends from the industry, who reached out to her. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's families are with her throughout.

A source revealed to the portal, "Shehnaaz is still recovering and isn't in a state to talk. While some of her friends from the industry have reached out to her, she hasn't been feeling up to it to meet or talk to them. She is keeping to herself mostly during this mourning period and her and Sid's family are with her throughout. But there is still some time before she gets back to work. Thankfully for her, she has understanding producers who are ready to wait for her to come back when she feels better."

Shehnaaz's fans have been asking her to stay strong as they trended her film Honsla Rakh which is all set to release in October.