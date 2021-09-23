Shehnaaz Gill Is Still Mourning Sidharth Shukla's Demise; Not In Position To Shoot: Report
Sidharth Shukla's demise has left everyone heartbroken. His fans, friends and family, especially his alleged girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is devastated. It is being said that she is not in a good frame right now. Although fans understand her situation, they have been motivating her and want her to stand on her feet soon. They have been extremely supportive like always and have been showing immense love on social media.
Recently,
there
were
reports
that
the
makers
of
her
Punjabi
film
Honsla
Rakh
want
her
to
be
a
part
of
a
song
as
she
is
an
integral
part
of
the
film.
The
producer
of
the
film
revealed
that
they
are
in
touch
with
her
manager
and
are
hoping
that
she
contact
them
soon.
However,
as
per
Bollywood
life
report,
the
actress
is
still
Reeling
under
pain
of
losing
her
friend
Sidharth
and
is
not
ready
to
face
the
camera
yet.
The report stated, "Shehnaaz is not in a position to shoot as she is still reeling under the pain of losing Sidharth. While Sid's mother Rita Maa has been by her side and helping her cope with this insurmountable loss, Shehnaaz is in no position to get ready for the camera and prep for her role."
The report also suggested that the actress is not feeling like meeting or even talking to her friends from the industry, who reached out to her. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's families are with her throughout.
A source revealed to the portal, "Shehnaaz is still recovering and isn't in a state to talk. While some of her friends from the industry have reached out to her, she hasn't been feeling up to it to meet or talk to them. She is keeping to herself mostly during this mourning period and her and Sid's family are with her throughout. But there is still some time before she gets back to work. Thankfully for her, she has understanding producers who are ready to wait for her to come back when she feels better."
Shehnaaz's fans have been asking her to stay strong as they trended her film Honsla Rakh which is all set to release in October.