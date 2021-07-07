Shehnaaz Gill Reviews Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Video On ‘Sadda Kutta’ Rap; Says ‘Mazaa Aa Gaya’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently got impressed by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's video of her rap 'Sadda Kutta'. For the unversed, the B-town couple can be seen shaking a leg to Shehnaaz's viral meme song 'Sadda Kutta' based on her famous dialogue in Bigg Boss 13, created by Yashraj Mukhate.

Deepika recreated the same on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday (July 6, 2021). She captioned the Instagram post as, "But since it's your Birthday, I'Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta... Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!" Well, the video went viral on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over DeepVeer's hilarious dance moves in the same.

Interestingly, Shehnaaz Gill also loved Ranveer and Deepika's 'Sadda Kutta' version and shared her reaction on the same on her Instagram story. The Punjabi actress wrote, "Wow birthday Ranveer Singh ka and gift humein mil gaya. What a surprise!! Mazaa aa gaya. Happy birthday Ranveer Singh." Shehnaaz also tagged Deepika and Yashraj Mukhate in the same. Notably, the original creator also said, "Woah woah woah woah!!!!" on his Insta story.

We must say that Shehnaaz Gill is getting recognition in Bollywood as well. After all, she was recently featured in Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot. Hence, there are high chances of her getting a big break in Bollywood. Talking about her personal life, she is reportedly dating Sidharth Shukla, however, the duo has not yet opened up about their linkup rumours and said that they are just good friends.

Is Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Friendship Going Through A Rough Patch?

BB 13 Finalist Paras Chhabra On His Friendship With Sidharth Shukla And Rivalry With Shehnaaz Gill

A few days ago, reports stated that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship is going through a rough patch. But there is no official confirmation about the same.