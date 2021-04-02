Shehnaaz Gill’s Pictures From The Wrap-Up Party Of Honsla Rakh Will Leave You Excited

Shehnaaz Gill had kick-started the shooting of the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Canada, much to the happiness of her fans. Recently the actor has wrapped up the shoot of the movie and shared a beautiful picture from the wrap-up party of the same. The picture has the Punjabi beauty posing with the team of the movie.

Talking about the same, Shehnaaz can be seen looking lovely in a white tee and blue jeans that she has paired up with a black leather jacket. Sharing the same, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist captioned the picture with some red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, there have been many other pictures and videos going viral from Honsla Rakh's wrap-up party. Shehnaaz was also seen cutting the cake with the team of the movie after wrapping up the film. The 'Veham' singer also posed with some other crew members from the sets of the film. In another video, Shehnaaz can be singing her popular track 'Veham' with the rest of the crew members. Take a look at the other pictures and videos from the wrap-up party of Honsla Rakh.

And it's a wrapup❤❤

This movie will be a blockbuster for sure!! All the very best and congratulations to the team of #HonslaRakh @ishehnaaz_gill ❤ pic.twitter.com/GU8TdeaWnn — Nameera ❤/Kitthon kara bro (@SanaNameera) April 2, 2021

From Hit hogaya mera ganna to singing it on the wrap party of #HonslaRakh we came a long way ❤️



Haaye kitne dino baad vehem suna & @ishehnaaz_gill ki voice 😌❤️❤️ #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz

pic.twitter.com/rSMtLQaqiI — Keshav 💞💞(SidNaazian)💞💞 (@keshavsidnazFan) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile talking about the movie, it will also be starring Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. The film has been directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and has been bankrolled by Diljit Dosanjh and Daljit Thind. The film is all set to be released on October 15, 2021. The movie marks Shehnaaz's first collaboration with Diljit. Punjab's Katrina Kaif's fans were super excited by the collaboration as the actor had earlier expressed the wish to work with Diljit.

Not only this, but Shehnaaz also ticked off another wish from her bucket list to work with singer Badshah. The actor collaborated with the singer and rapper for the song 'Fly'. The track was shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir and was much appreciated by the Shehnaazians. Apart from this, the actor has collaborated with her close friend Sidharth Shukla in the Tony Kakkar song 'Shona Shona'. Shehnaaz was also seen in the song 'Waada Hai' alongside singer Arjun Kanungo.

