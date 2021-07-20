Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gives Shooting For Super Dancer Chapter 4 A Miss, Karisma Kapoor Steps In As Guest Judge

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. However, the actress will not be seen in the latest episode of the show as she has skipped shooting for the same. Not only that but it seems that instead of her, Karisma Kapoor will be stepping in as a guest judge.

A source on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 revealed to Spotboye about the same. The source said that the team of the show were supposed to shoot for the same today (July 20) in Film City and Karisma Kapoor will be joining the same as a guest judge. However, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has not reported to the sets to shoot for the show at the last moment.

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested By Mumbai Police For Creation Of Pornographic Films

The source went on to say that the team is continuing the shoot with Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. When asked the reason behind Shilpa Shetty Kundra skipping the shoot, the source replied that the actress did so due to a personal emergency. The source concluded by stating that the Life In A Metro actress will not be able to shoot for the latest episode.

Indian Idol 12: Karisma Kapoor Gets The Sweetest Surprise From Kareena And Randhir Kapoor

Speculations have been rife that the reason behind the same is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra being arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19. The businessman was arrested for allegedly making pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The Commissioner of Police, Mumbai has said in a statement, "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will soon be seen in the comedy film Hungama 2. The movie is helmed by Priyadarshan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Ashutosh Rana. It is all set to release on Disney Hotstar Plus on July 23.