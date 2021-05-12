Sidharth Shukla's Latest Gesture For A Fan's COVID-19 Positive Mother Will Melt Your Heart

Actor Sidharth Shukla is adored by his 'SidHearts' for several reasons but one of them is his unconditional love for them. The actor never fails to make his fans feel special with some lovely gestures of his time and again. Recently Sidharth did not waste any time in coming to help a fan whose mother is currently battling COVID-19.

Talking about the same, one of Sidharth's fans requested him to help arrange for an oxygen cylinder for his mother who was in urgent need of the same while battling COVID-19. The fan also mentioned his contact details, location along with the doctor's prescription for the same. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was quick to respond to the fan stating that he will have someone from his team call him if he has any contacts in the given location.

Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3: Harleen Announces Launch Date; Fans Trend BBB 3 & Sidharth Shukla On Twitter

Now it seems that Sidharth has successfully managed to arrange for the oxygen cylinder for the fan. The latter shared a tweet offering his gratitude to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. The fan shared a picture of the oxygen cylinder procured by him with the help of Sidharth's team. Take a look at his tweet.

@sidharth_shukla thnk u very much bhai apne aur apki team ne mil kr mughe suport kiya apke reply k baad forn mughe call aaya apki team ka aur unhone mughe locations batayi kaha jakr kis tarah se gas cylinder le skte h nd akhir kaar mughe meri mom k liye ek gas cylinder mil gya 🙏 https://t.co/rnfMnSBPc0 pic.twitter.com/bcVlhVHpVh — चौधरी🆂🅾🅽🆄तेवतिया🔥(❤️🆂🅸🅳🅷🅴🅰🆁🆃🆂❤️)🔥 (@chaudhary577777) May 11, 2021

The fan thanked Sidharth and stated that after his request, the actor's team called him and guided him with the suitable locations from where he can get the oxygen cylinder. The fan added that he has managed to get the cylinder for his mother. Sidharth's beautiful gesture for the fan won him several laurels amongst his other fans. The actor has been vocal about his opinions surrounding the COVID-19 second wave in the country. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor recently also tweeted against the politicizing of the pandemic situation in the country.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Is Proud Of Shehnaaz Gill As She Turns Producer; Says 'Kya Baat Hai Boss You Killing It

Meanwhile, on the work front, the release date of Sidharth Shukla's much-awaited web series Broken But Beautiful 3 is finally out. The show will be streaming on ALTBalaji from May 29, 2021. It will also be starring Sonia Rathee in the lead role and will be bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor. Actor Harleen Sethi who starred in the first two seasons of the show announced the release date of the same and put Sidharth's fans into a frenzy.