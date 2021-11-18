The Kapil Sharma Show: Antim's Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma & Mahima Makwana Grace The Show (PICS)

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news since its inception. The comedy show has been entertaining audience since a long time. Several celebrities graced the show to promote their shows/films. Recently, Antim: The Final Truth actors Salman Khan, Mahima Makwana And Aayush Sharma graced the show to promote their film.

Several pictures from the sets are doing the rounds on social media. While Salman, who plays a cop in the film, was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and denim, Aayush, who is his nemesis in the movie, donned a white sweatshirt and black pants. Mahima Makwana, who plays one of the leads in the film, looked stunning in a black stripped suit.

Salman and Ayush seem to have fun time with Kapil and his cast. The Antim cast was also seen posing with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.Meanwhile, Antim that also stars Pragya Jaiswal in the lead role, revolves around the face-off between a police officer and a gangster. This is the first time that Aayush and Salman are working together. Antim is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will hit the theatres on November 26, 2021.Recently, Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari had shot for the show. Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor had graced the performance.

Well, this is not the first time that Salman is appearing on TKSS. Both Salman and Kapil share good rapport and like everything, we are sure that this time too, their banter will be fun to watch. Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

(Images Source: Twitter)