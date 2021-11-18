Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Siddhant Chaturvedi Raps For Amitabh; Rani Mukerji Reminds Big B Of Wife Jaya

The popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is keeping the audiences hooked to the show. This week, the Shandaar Shukravaar episode will be graced by Bunty Aur Babli 2 (BAB 2) cast Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

The makers shared a promo in which Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played the role of rapper in his debut film Gully Boy and will be seen in BAB 2 as Jai/Bunty2, was seen rapping for the one and only Amitabh Bachchan and calls him 'sabka baap'. He slightly modifies the iconic line 'Rishtey Mein Toh Hum Tumhare Baap Lagte Hain' from his film Shahenshah and uses it as 'Sabke Baap', which impressed Big B.

Later, Rani Mukherji and Saif Ali Khan, who play the roles of Rakesh Trivedi (Bunty 1) and Vimmi Trivedi (Babli 1) in BAB 2, appeared on the show. Rani was seen complaining Big B that they were locked in a room by Siddhant and Sharvari.

The promo then shifts to Rani and Saif dancing to the title track of Hum Tum. Amitabh then played a game with them. He asked, "Kisko sabse zyada gussa aata hai (Who gets angry more)?" Rani held up a placard with her face on it and said, "Har Bengali ke andar ek Kali toh hai chhupi hui (Every Bengali has a Goddess Kali within them somewhere)."

Amitabh, who seemed to be reminded of his wife Jaya, is left stumped by this and says, "No more questions" as everyone burst out in laughter.

Apart from playing game with Big B, the cast will also be seen sharing personal anecdotes from their experience of working in the industry. Saif and Rani will be seen talking about their love for Kolkata and their fondness for Bengali dishes. They will also be seen sharing their experience of working together after 12 years.

Viewers will also witness Big B and Rani dancing to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's hit song 'Shava Shava', along with Saif, Siddhant and Sharvari.

Apparently, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast will donate the proceeds from the winning amount to The Bandra Holy Family Hospital for their NICU department, so that it will help the hospital get new equipment to take care of the premature babies.