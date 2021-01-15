Vh1 Celebrates Its ‘Sweet Sixteen’ In Style With Their First-Ever Digital Award Party!

Sweet sixteen has never been more exciting than what India’s leading English music entertainment channel Vh1 now has in store for their latest anniversary bash. Defining the pop culture generation while swiftly moving onto K-Pop, the channel through the years has familiarized music aficionados in the country with the latest global trends in music.

Celebrating 16 years of awesomeness with an unconventional twist, the channel will be hosting their first-ever digital awards night – The Vh1 Party Awards live 16th January 2021 6 pm on Facebook. Hosted by RJ Gaelyn, this quintessential gala will celebrate the most buzzworthy moments through the years with the fans solely deciding which artist grabs the spotlight at this ceremony. That’s not at all as the celebrations intensify with dynamic LIVE performances from hip hop twin duo Twinjabi, electronic maestro Fuzz Culture and Cryosis from NYC!

The trendsetting award categories at this noticeable award night is something that every music lover will relate with. From 'Best Cry Myself To Sleep Song’ to the 'Best I’mma Get Over You Song’ and 'Best Scandalise Your Parents Song’, each award category is emerging to be a heated battle amongst fan armies of the world’s most popular musicians amongst the likes of Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Black Eyed Peas, Drake, Justin Bieber, BTS amongst others.

The digital marketing of this campaign has been fan-focused resulting in the engagement numbers flaring up with more than 70k likes and 20k comments as the audience make their finest picks of deserving winners at this ceremony.

Check out how the competition is heating up!

1. Nicki Minaj’s Barbz tumbled over the Taylor Swift’s Swifties by 1.2x votes more for 'Roman’s Revenge’ over 'Bad Blood’ in the category of “Best Diss Track”

2. BTS Armies are emerging to be a rampant force as they secured a BTS vs BTS finale in the finale of “Best K-Popular Moment” by outvoting Blackpink’s Blinks by 2.6 times and PSY by 48 times!

3. Cardi B’s Bardi army triumphed over Nicki Minaj’s Barbz in the “Best Scandalize Your Parents Song” category by voting 5.6X times more for WAP than Anaconda!

4. Beliebers and Sheerios (Ed Sheeran fans) fought neck to neck in a spectacular voting race between 'Shape Of You' and 'Baby'

Indulge in the craziness of the Vh1PAwards as the gala unfolds LIVE on 16th January 2021 only on Vh1 India’s Facebook Page

