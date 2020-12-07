2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Winners List

MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrated "GOATs" across several categories, including Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens -- and featuring a slew of surprising guest stars, including Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Lily Collins and Derek Hough, among many others -- the special paid tribute to some of pop culture's greatest and most memorable moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until now. The ceremony will be aired in the country on 13th December 2020 at 8 pm on Vh1 India & Voot Select.

Here's a look at all the winners of the coveted Greatest Of All Time distinction.

GOAT: Dance Your A** Off

Kevin Bacon, Footloose

GOAT: Comedy Giant

Kevin Hart

GOAT: Dynamic Duo

Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended

GOAT: Scream Queen

Jamie Lee Curtis

GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions

GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up

Jason Segel and Kristen Bell, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

GOAT: Zero to Hero

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

GOAT: She-Ro

Gal Gadot

GOAT: Hero for the Ages

Chadwick Boseman

