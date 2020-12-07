    For Quick Alerts
      2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Winners List

      MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrated "GOATs" across several categories, including Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

      Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens -- and featuring a slew of surprising guest stars, including Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Lily Collins and Derek Hough, among many others -- the special paid tribute to some of pop culture's greatest and most memorable moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until now. The ceremony will be aired in the country on 13th December 2020 at 8 pm on Vh1 India & Voot Select.

      MTV Movie & TV Awards:

      Here's a look at all the winners of the coveted Greatest Of All Time distinction.

      GOAT: Dance Your A** Off

      Kevin Bacon, Footloose

      GOAT: Comedy Giant

      Kevin Hart

      GOAT: Dynamic Duo

      Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended

      GOAT: Scream Queen

      Jamie Lee Curtis

      GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock

      Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions

      GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up

      Jason Segel and Kristen Bell, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

      GOAT: Zero to Hero

      William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai

      GOAT: She-Ro

      Gal Gadot

      GOAT: Hero for the Ages

      Chadwick Boseman

      Story first published: Monday, December 7, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
