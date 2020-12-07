2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Winners List
MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrated "GOATs" across several categories, including Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.
Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens -- and featuring a slew of surprising guest stars, including Neve Campbell, Sofia Carson, Lily Collins and Derek Hough, among many others -- the special paid tribute to some of pop culture's greatest and most memorable moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until now. The ceremony will be aired in the country on 13th December 2020 at 8 pm on Vh1 India & Voot Select.
Here's a look at all the winners of the coveted Greatest Of All Time distinction.
GOAT: Dance Your A** Off
Kevin Bacon, Footloose
GOAT: Comedy Giant
Kevin Hart
GOAT: Dynamic Duo
Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended
GOAT: Scream Queen
Jamie Lee Curtis
GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, Cruel Intentions
GOAT: Heartbreaking Break-Up
Jason Segel and Kristen Bell, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.
GOAT: Zero to Hero
William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai
GOAT: She-Ro
Gal Gadot
GOAT: Hero for the Ages
Chadwick Boseman
