Yeh Hai Chahatein's Crew Member Is In Critical Condition; Abrar Qazi Reveals Team Is Doing Their Bit To Help

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein is keeping the audiences glued to the show. Even during the pandemic, the team is trying their best to entertain the audience. However, one of the Crew Member of the show is in ICU and is in a serious condition.

The lead actor of the show Abrar Qazi took to his Instagram story to reveal the same and said that the team is doing its bit to help the Crew member. He also shared the mobile number and asked people to help the person by transferring the money.

Abrar wrote, "A crew member of my show is admitted in the ICU and his condition is serious.. we all have collectively decided to do our bit.. if anyone wishes to help, I am sharing his no below. You can directly transfer money through google pay."

For the uninitiated, Abrar play the role of rockstar Rudraksha Khurana in Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show recently took a leap of six months, post which, Rudra and Preesha have parted ways after their son Saaransh's death. But fate has got them back face to face. It has to be seen if the couple get back together again or not.

Meanwhile, recently, there were reports that Abrar and Shruti Sharma are dating and their friends know about their relationship status. It is also being said that the couple is planning to make their relationship official.