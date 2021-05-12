Zee Theatre Drops The Promo Of The First Episode Of Yaar Julahay Starring Mahira Khan

Recently, Zee Theatre announced Yaar Julahay, a series of dramatic readings spread across 12 engrossing episodes. Mahira Khan kicks off the series with Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s timeless tale 'Guriya.'

'Guriya’ highlights the story of two best friends Mehra and Bano. Bano has a doll (Guriya) that resembles Mehra but Mehra doesn't like that doll at all.

With time their fondness & hate for the doll grows many folds. Towards the end comes an unorthodox twist to the storyline that subtly unfolds the mystery around the doll.

Watch Mahira Khan’s spine-chilling reading on Tatasky Theatre on May 15, 2021, at 2 pm and 8 pm.