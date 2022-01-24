Amruta Khanvilkar Wants Tejasswi Prakash To Win Bigg Boss 15; Calls Her A Game Player

Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale and not just fans, even celebrities have choosen their favourite contestants as winners! Amruta Khanvilkar, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 along with Tejasswi Prakash, wants her to win the show.

Amruta called Tejasswi a game player and said that she knows how to hold the show for herself.



The actress was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Teja and I go back a long way to our Khatron Ke Khiladi days, and I have to say that she is a task player, she is a game player in every way! She knows how to hold the show for herself and she is doing just that in the BB 15 house! My support lies with her and I hope to see her win the trophy!"

It has to be recalled that Tejasswi, who was in KKK 10 had become good friends with Amruta. Tejasswi had also impressed fans by performing dangerous stunts amazingly in KKK 10 and was one of the strong contestants of her season. However, she had to quit the show due to eye injury.

Coming back to BB 15, Tejasswi has been performing well in the controversial reality show. She indeed like Amruta said is a task player and played every task really well. The actress has also been in the news for her closeness towards her co-contestant Karan Kundrra. She is a strong player of the season and has strong support from her fans. Not just fans, even several celebrities wish Teju to win the show.

Although there was no elimination during the weekend, it is being said that there will be double elimination in the upcoming episode. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are nominated for elimination as they couldn't earn Ticket to Finale.