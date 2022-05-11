Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill & Anushka Sen Make It To 'Most Handsome And Beautiful In The World 2022'

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash has made it to the third place in the list of Most Handsome And Beautiful In The World 2022.

Tejasswi, who is already a popular name on television, garnered huge fan following with her Bigg Boss stint. The actress, who is grabbing headlines not only in professional front, is also in the news for personal reasons- for her relationship with her co-contestant and actor Karan Kundrra. The jodi is literally rocking the television industry.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill, who is known celebrity in Punjabi industry and became a household name with her Bigg Boss 13 stint, has bagged the 29th place in the list. Although the actress didn't bag the award, she won hearts of audience with her genuine game in the show. Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz underwent major transformation and is busy with several projects. It is also being said that she has bagged Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has occupied the 44th place in the Most Handsome And Beautiful In The World 2022 list.

BTS Members & Hollywood Celebs In The List

BTS's Kim Taehyung (at first place), Jeon Jungkook (at second place) and Park Jimin (at ninth place) are on the list. From Hollywood, Selena Gomez (at 23), Tom Holland (at 39) and Ariana Grande (at 34) have made it to the list.