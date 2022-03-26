Arjun Bijlani Reveals His Life Completely Changed After The Birth Of His Son Ayaan

Arjun Bijlani's latest outing Roohaniyat web series is out on MX Player. The show also stars Kanika Mann as the female lead, and as expected, it is grabbing everyone's eyeballs. Recently, at the press conference of his web series in Delhi, the actor opened up about the dull phase of his career post-Miley Jab Hum Tum.

In conversation with the media, Arjun Bijlani revealed that he was very sad after Miley Jab Hum Tum, as he wasn't offered the kind of roles he wanted to do. The Naagin star confessed that he has said no to a lot of stuff. Arjun said, "You know you regret some decisions. I was depressed as it was happening after Miley Jab Hum Tum."

Interestingly, Arjun Bijlani also thinks that his son Ayaan's birth changed his life completely. He said, "Back then I told myself that just because something is not happening at a particular time doesn't mean that you are not capable of achieving things. And I went ahead with my life, I struggled, I even got married. Once Ayaan came in, life completely changed. It was like a 360-degree turn. I signed Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Naagin which became such a huge success that things started falling into place."

Roohaniyat Star Shaan Groverr On Kissing On-Screen For The First Time: I Was A Little Tense (EXCLUSIVE)

Exclusive! Roohaniyat: Geetika Mehandru Reveals Why She Said 'YES' To Arjun Bijlani-Kanika Mann's Show

Moreover, Arjun Bijlani also expressed his desire to be a part of Miley Jab Hum Tum's sequel. He wants it to be made in a web series form. Talking about Arjun Bijlani's career, the actor has worked in TV shows such as Kartika, Remix, Left Right Left, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Teri Meri Love Stories, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan and so on. He has also hosted many TV shows and recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.