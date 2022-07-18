Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s Son Laksh Dresses Up As Harry Potter; Looks Adorable In Pics

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently revealed their son Laksh’s face to everyone in a special video on his three-month birthday. Ever since then, the couple’s fans and industry friends have been showering their love and wishes on the little munchkin. On Saturday (July 16), Bharti shared some more photos of her baby on her Instagram account.

In these pics, Laksh was seen dressed as Harry Potter and he looked adorable in a bright yellow and maroon swaddle and circular glasses. In the photos, baby Laksh was also seen peacefully sleeping in the basket while wearing a woolen cap and carrying a magic stick akin to Harry Potter. Bharti wrote in her caption, “Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa Potter.”

As soon as the comedienne dropped the aforementioned pictures on her social media account, scores of the couple’s fans and their friends from the industry such as Gauahar Khan, Shamita Shetty, Lauren Gottlieb, Esha Gupta and Anita Hassanandani among others chimed into the comments section to shower love on Laksh.

Bharti Singh Rings In Her 38th Birthday; Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary And Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Son Laksh's Face On His Three Month Birthday

It must be noted that Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood for the first time April 3, 2022. The couple welcomed a baby boy and later revealed that his name was Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa. For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh had tied the knot on December 3, 2017 in a grand wedding that took place in Goa.