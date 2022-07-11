Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Son Laksh's Face On His Three Month Birthday, Watch

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple has now revealed their son Laksh's face for the first time on social media. In a YouTube vlog, Bharti asked her fans if Laksh looks like her or like Haarsh.

Singh also gave a tour of her son's room and said that she is very excited about his face reveal. Later, Haarsh and Bharti were seen revealing Laksh’s face while cutting his 3-month birthday cake. The comedienne even said that Laksh will be a 'mumma's boy’ and that he has a 'lot of patience’.

The aforementioned video was shared with the following caption: “Hai na hamara Gola cuteee. Ab aap batao Gola kispe gaya hai mere pe ya Haarsh pe (Isn't our Gola cute? Now you guys tell us if he looks like me or like Haarsh)?” Take a look!

As soon as Bharti shared the video, fans thronged to the comments section to shower love on baby Laksh. One user wrote, “The baby will definitely be happy pill for everyone! Look at him so adorable.” Another fan said, “The way he was sitting near the cake was so adorable do cute worlds cutest baby ever.”

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood for the first time in April this year. The former resumed her work less than two weeks after delivering her baby. On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh were recently seen hosting Colors TV’s Hunarbaaz and The Khatra Khatra Show.