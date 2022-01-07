Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal, Debina Bonnerjee, Kashmera Shah And Others To Enter As Special Guests

Things seem to be heating up in the Bigg Boss 15 house as the show is slowly inching towards its finale. Now, the makers have planned another big surprise for the viewers this week. Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Debina Bonnerjee, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Vishal Singh, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin will be entering the house to extend support to their favourite contestant.

Divya will be seen rooting for Karan Kundrra, while Debina will be there to support Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai. Neha will once again make her presence felt in the house as the singer will be seen supporting her friend Shamita Shetty. Vishal, on the other hand, will be cheering for Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The aforementioned celebs along with Arbaaz Khan and Nia Sharma were snapped at Bigg Boss set in film city. The news was also confirmed by Divya Agarwal in an interview with ETimes. The Bigg Boss OTT winner spoke about her entry into the show and said that she will be going inside as a guest to support Karan Kundrra.

She said, "It is a wonderful feeling because I got to experience it too. To go back to the house is lovely. It feels like it is calling you. I am going inside to support Karan Kundrra. There were a lot of things that need to be said about Karan and Teja (Tejasswi Prakash). So I will put across all that and give them some lessons, and reality check as a viewer."

It must be noted that Vishal Singh was seen last week on the show as a fake challenger. He had entered with actresses Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta and Akanksha Puri.