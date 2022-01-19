Bigg Boss 15 January 18 Highlights: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's Families Approve Of Their Relationship

The January 18 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Nishant Bhat teaching Karan Kundrra Marathi to speak to Tejasswi Prakash's parents. Karan introduces Tejasswi to his parents and asks them about their views. Karan’s mother says, "I was not feeling good at all after coming home. I keep hearing your voice." Karan's father, on the other hand, shares that his mother keeps mistaking that he has come home every now and then.

Later on, Karan gestures towards Tejasswi, who is standing next to him and the actor's father tells him, "She is in the heart of the family now." Tejasswi gets to interact with her brother as well. She asks him about Karan and he says 'yes'. Tejasswi's brother also tells her that even their mother likes Karan. He then says, "Karan now she is your responsibility." Reacting to this, Rakhi Sawant pulls her leg and says, "Waah waah ashirwaad mil gaya.”

Abhijit Bichukale speaks to his family members and his wife tells Abhijit to not become aggressive in the house. She then tells the housemates not to feel bad about Abhijit's words and his mother also showers blessings over him. The housemates are seen greeting Abhijit's family barring Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Rakhi Sawant gets very emotional on seeing her mother after a long time. Rakhi's mom, who has been battling cancer, gives a health update to Rakhi and thanks Salman Khan for giving her a new life.

Bigg Boss 15 January 17 Highlights: Rajiv Adatia Enters The House; Contestants Get To Speak To Their Loved Ones

BB15: Shamita Says She Wants To Get Married This Year, Nishant Advises Her Not To Rush Into Things With Raqesh

Later, Bigg Boss gives any three contestants among Tejasswi, Rashami Desai, Nishant, Pratik Sehajpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee an opportunity to win the Ticket To Finale. He gives a special privilege to Rajiv Adatia to choose any three housemates to first sit on the merry-go-round. Rajiv picks Tejasswi, Rashami and Nishant as the first three contestants who will compete in the task. However, Rashami gives up her seat to Devoleena.