Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Fired From Captaincy; Is Soundarya Sharma The Reason?

Bigg Boss 16 has been all about the most unexpected twists and turns. As the audience has been getting along with the love angles, Abdu Rozik's irresistible cuteness and some nasty fights, the recent Weekend Ka Vaar changed the entire game. This happened after Gautam Vig was offered captaincy at the price of sacrificing the entire week's ration. And much to everyone's surprise, Gautam accepted the captaincy which got the entire house against him. The contestants have been showing their disappointment in Gautam in their own ways.

And now, as per the recent update, Bigg Boss has been quite miffed with Gautam's captaincy and has fired him. According to media reports, Bigg Boss has been upset with Gautam for not ensuring the rules are followed in the house. Apparently, Gautam lost his captaincy because of Soundarya Sharma. For the uninitiated, she was seen talking in English while talking to Gautam and the latter didn't stop her from breaking the basic rule of talking in Hindi in the house. Due to his irresponsible behaviour, Gautam will be fired from captaincy which might get the contestants happy.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be nominated this week for elimination. As Soundarya has been making headlines for her ongoing proximity with Gautam, Archana is often grabbing eyeballs for her constant tiffs in the house. On the other hand, Sumbul has been facing a lot of criticism for not being active in the house despite the repetitive warnings.

To note, Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been eliminated from the game so far. It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated from the house this week.