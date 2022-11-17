Bigg Boss 16 Nov 17 Highlights: Shalin & MC Stan Get Into Huge Fight; Gautam Blames Priyanka For Losing Task

The November 17 episode of Bigg Boss 16 commenced with Archana refusing to get out of her bed. Irked with Archana’s behavior, the contestants took her bed sheet and dragged her onto the floor. On the other hand, captain Sajid commanded that her clothes be scattered everywhere. This was followed by Bigg Boss asking whether everyone was happy with Sajid’s captaincy and Archana said she wasn’t happy.

Soon, BB organized a task for the contestants to procure Sajid’s captaincy. The game entailed the non-favorites competing in a number of given tasks and if the favorites doubted anyone from the non-favorites they can lock them in jail. However, Sajid eventually managed to retain and continue his captaincy. Later, when Gautam tried to explain that it was a very easy task and Priyanka only had to spray water, the latter lost her cool and started screaming at the top of her voice.

Bigg Boss 16 November 16 Highlights: Archana Gautam Goes Up Against Sajid Khan; Bigg Boss Locks Smoking Room

Meanwhile, Archana was seen crying over her clothes and accessories being stamped and scattered. Soundarya tried consoling her and offered her some food. The episode also saw Tina and Sumbul playing Kajol and Rani Mukherji’s roles from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Priyanka and Archana, on the other hand, rocked the ramp while Soundarya and Nimrit killed it with their thumkas. However, the male contestants of the house had to rate their looks and Sumbul and Tina were announced as the winners.

Bigg Boss 16: Chetna Singh Opens Up About Udaariyaan Co-Star Ankit Gupta: He Is Not Following Priyanka's Game

Soon, Tina sprained her leg and Shalin went to help her but MC Stan tried to tell him not to touch her feet as it could hurt her more. This resulted in Shalin replying rudely and MC Stan abusing him. The duo’s fight quickly escalated when Shalin dragged MC’s mother and father’s 'aukat’. The other contestants stopped them from getting physical while Tina and Sumbul also get into an argument.