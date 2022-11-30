Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot To Get PUNISHED By Bigg Boss For Breaking A Rule In The House?

Bigg Boss 16 is a show which is very particular about the rules and doesn't entertain anyone who breaks the rule. Over the seasons, we have seen several contestants being slammed by Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan for being ignorant of the rules. And now, Shalin Bhanot has landed himself in a similar situation wherein he was seen breaking a major rule in the house. This happened after the Golden Guys Sunny Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar aka Bunty entered the house as guests and gave Shalin a reality check about his relationship with Tina.

This left Shalin hurt and he was seen discussing the same with Tina about how he has been appearing as the one chasing the Uttaran actress. During the conversation, the Naagin actress was seen communicating in English. Despite the repeated warnings by the Bigg Boss, he continued speaking in English and claimed, "I have registered your warning, but this is how I function". And now, in the coming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss will be seen schooling Shalin for his arrogant behavior. He will take a jibe at Shalin's "This is how I function" remark and said, "Aap kaise function karna chahte hain, ye aapki marzi hai hi nahi". As Bigg Boss is upset with Shalin, it will be interesting to see if the Suryaputra Karn actor will be punished on the popular reality show.

Meanwhile, Shalin is already in the danger zone this week as he has been nominated for elimination along with Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. Besides, MC Stan has also been nominated for four weeks by Bigg Boss for his ugly fight with Shalin Bhanot. As there are reports about double elimination on Bigg Boss 16, It will be interesting to see who will be bidding adieu to the popular reality show.