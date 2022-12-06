BB16: Shiv Thakare’s Ex-Girlfriend Veena Jagtap Pens A Note For Him After He Breaks Down: I'm Always With You

Shiv Thakare is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner has not just emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the popular reality show and has been winning hearts with his bromance with Abdu Rozik and his caring nature for fellow contestants. Needless to say, Shiv has had his share of ups and downs in his journey on Bigg Boss 16 so far. Recently, he was seen getting emotional on national television and broke down after Bigg Boss called him into the confession room for a heart-to-heart conversation.

Shiv was seen getting teary eyed as he missed his family. He also spoke about missing a true support in the house and mentioned ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap's name while talking to Bigg Boss. It was indeed a heartbreaking moment for Shiv's massive fan following as they saw him cry on national television. And now, Veena has taken to social media and shared Shiv's video along with a love filled post for him in Marathi. She wrote "Waagh aahes tu.... Hugssss. Radu naahi Aajibaat. Mi ahe sobat Nehmi (You're a tiger.. Hugs. Do not cry ever. I'm always with you) along with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Veena is likely to enter Bigg Boss 16 soon as a wild card contestant. Although an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, it will be a treat to watch Shiv and Veena together in the house.

On the other hand, the popular reality show is set to witness an interesting round of nominations for elimination which will change the vibe of the house once again. Interestingly, Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen nominating Shalin Bhanot for elimination. The Naagin actor will also be seen nominating Sumbul stating that he has been hurt by her a while ago and that he misses the friend that he made in the house.