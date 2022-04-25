Chhavi Mittal Dances In Hospital Ward Before Undergoing Breast Cancer Surgery; Watch Video

Actress Chhavi Mittal is indeed setting examples for many people. A few days ago, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. It has to be noted that she will be undergoing surgery today (April 25) in a Mumbai's private hospital. Usually, people get nervous before undergoing any surgery, but Chhavi is an exception.

Instead of taking rest, she was seen dancing in the hospital ward ahead of her surgery. Chhavi Mittal shared a video of herself on her Instagram account and captioned the same as, "Doc said, Chhavi.... You need to chill! So I'm chilling. #preppingforsurgery."

In the video, she wrote, "Just gearing up for tomorrow morning." Apart from that, Chhavi Mittal also partied with her husband and friends on April 23, 2022. She shared a few pictures from the party.

The actress captioned the post as, "#AboutLastNight The prep for the surgery, also includes letting my hair down, no? So that's just what I did. My nervousness is increasing I won't deny, while I reach the last leg of breast cancer. Also, I love this dress! The next time I wear it, there'll be a big scar peeping out of it. I have a feeling I'll look much hotter, will I? ? #lastday."

Let us tell you, Chhavi Mittal has been quite vocal about her cancer treatment. The actress considers the illness as a bad yet learning phase of her life. She is battling the same bravely and she also has hope to recover from the same soon.

Talking about her career, Chhavi has featured in shows such as Krishnadasi, Teen Bahuraniyaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan and so on. She got married to Mohit Hussein and the couple has two children - Arham and Areeza.