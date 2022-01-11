Divya Agarwal Opens Up On Her Fight With Shamita & Neha; BF Varun Sood Reveals Why Divya Wasn't Offered BB 15

Recently, a few celebrities were invited to Bigg Boss 15 as guest panel wherein they supported their favourite contestants and slammed those who they felt weren't playing well. Bigg Boss OTT winner was also one among the panel and she supported Karan Kundrra. During the episode, Divya was seen giving relationship advice Karan and Tejasswi and Salman Khan asked if she has a boyfriend, to which she named Varun. Salman said, "Mubarak ho" and "Varun Sood kamaal ke ho yaar." Soon fight between her and Shamita Shetty erupted.

Divya was seen telling Shamita that if she continues with the same attitude, if she comes in next season also she can't win. To this Shamita gave back saying that she doesn't need her permission and added that Divya wasn't even asked to come to Bigg Boss 15. Divya replied that she didn't even want to come. Shamita was seen laughing and mocking and Neha Bhasin (who was another guest) joined her. Divya and her boyfriend Varun have now reacted to Shamita's statements.

The Bigg Boss OTT winner was quoted by TOI as saying, "The biggest problem with these people, who were a part of the show with me... We did the same show, they had the same will power to participate in the show, and now that the winner is declared, they look down on the show... saying 'OTT wasn't up to the mark.'"

She further added, "Yesterday, after I was watching the episode, it felt like I was back in the OTT version. The fact is they can't digest my winning yet. I don't boast about my winning but they make me do it because they don't accept it. It's a shame. Had any one of them had won, I would have accepted it. Even after proving in the same year, they don't respect my journey. I don't respect theirs. The more disrespectful they are with the BB OTT season, against me, the more it makes me laugh out loud."

On the other hand, Varun took to social media, and gave a befitting reply to trolls who slammed Divya and even answered Shamita's question- The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant revealed why she wasn't offered Bigg Boss 15.

He tweeted, "Why should i state the obvious? 1. Why should she compete with people she has already defeated once. 2. Her web series started immediately after BB OTT. 3. The makers called her and told her that she has already won and they dont want to send her in with people who haven't." (sic)