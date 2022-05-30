Exclusive! Rahul Sharma On His Son Raanav’s Popularity: My Son Is Making Me Proud Each Day

Actor Rahul Sharma has worked in several TV shows and Bollywood movies. The handsome hunk played many key roles in his career. After gaining popularity in the showbiz, his son Raanav Sharma is also following his father's footsteps. For the unversed, just like his dad Rahul, actor Raanav Sharma is in the limelight these days for his cute looks in the Colors TV show Choti Sarrdaarni. Playing the character of Gullu, the 5-year-old grandson of Kulwant Kaur Dhillon (Anita Raaj), Raanav has surely become the centre of attraction on set.

Recently, in an exclusive interaction with, Rahul Sharma spoke about his son Raanav Sharma's popularity amongst the masses. Speaking on the kind of response he's getting from the show such as Chandra Nandini and Santoshi Maa 2, Rahul said, "The response is absolutely phenomenal. Raanav has now become an apple of everyone's eye on the set. Viewers are appreciating his performance as Gullu in the show. I have been getting messages on my social media platforms about my son's performance. They are loving his comedy punches and especially the track when he was being shot by KK Dhillon."

He further stated that his son is making him proud with each passing day. Rahul Sharma said, "His co-actors and other people keep saying that 'waah Gullu, now you have become one take artist'. This makes me really happy and I am surely a proud father. Even I have realised that his performance is growing day by day after Balika Vadhu 2 and now it's like when he hears 'Action', he quickly gets ready for his shot. Our relatives and friends come and say that Raanav has a very bright future ahead and he will beat you Rahul in this art. What else do I need to hear? My son is making me proud each day."

Talking about Rahul Sharma and Raanav Sharma, the father-son duo is quite popular on social media for their amazing reels and pictures. Raanav's show Choti Sarrdaarni will soon be going off-air. The team has already shot the show's last episode.