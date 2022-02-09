Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Announce Pregnancy; Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are adorable couple in the television industry. The couple, who got married in 2011, are all set to welcome their first baby! The actors took to social media to announce pregnancy.

Sharing an adorable picture, in which they were seen twinning in black, the actors wrote, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming 🔜 🧿. Seeking your blessings. 🙏 #parentstobe #gurbina." In the picture Debina looked radiant as she flaunted her baby bump.



Several celebrities congratulated the couple by commenting on their posts. Take a look at a few comments!

Akshara Haasan: Omg whaaaaat???? Omg. I'm so happy for you guys. Calling you guys right away. Wow im so happy for you guys.

Karan Mehra: Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai @guruchoudhary and @debinabon 🤗🤗.

vikaas Kalantri: The happiest news ❤️🤗 lots and lots of love 😍😍.

Mouni Roy: Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Sending all my love and bestest wishes 😍😍😍.

Gauahar Khan: Super congratulations darlings ! God bless on this great news ! 🤗💛.

Other actors who wished the couple are Hansika Motwani, Rashami Desai, Sayantani Ghosh, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Debina and Gurmeet fell in love on the sets of Ramayan. While Gurmeet played the role of Lord Ram, Debina essayed Sita. The couple secretly got married in 2006, and they solemnised their relationship in front of their friends and family on February 15, 2021. They got married again in a tradtitional Bengali way in October 2021.