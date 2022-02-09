Ekta Reveals Why She Roped In Tejasswi For Naagin 6; Reacts To Accusations Of Her Winning BB 15 Due To Naagin

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6 is all set to hit the television soon. When Tejasswi Prakash was declared new Naagin of Naagin 6, fans called her fixed winner and said that she won Bigg Boss 15 due to Naagin 6. Now, Ekta Kapoor, the producer of Naagin 6, has clarified about the same.

Ekta revealed why she chose Tejasswi for the show and clarified that she doesn't have the power to tell a channel that she wants a particular girl as her next Naagin.

On why she roped in Tejasswi for the show, she told Times Of India, "I am happy. Everyone else have to eventually see her on the show and I wanted someone this time very vivacious but innocent. The character that we wanted Tejasswi to play was reluctant hero."

Reacting to the trolls calling Tejasswi a fixed winner, Ekta said that she spoke to Tejasswi in the show and they spoke to her manager, who assured Ekta that Tejasswi will be on board and signed her for the show. She added that before the show, she had not seen her.

The producer said that she liked her so much although she didn't see too much of Bigg Boss, but a lot of her friends do. She added that there are clippings of Bigg Boss all over Instagram and she watches them.

Ekta said, "I feel she is a very attractive young girl. There's something about her eyes and I just had to cast her. Honestly, I've never met her except this show and when I gave her a narration now, I knew she would win when she got my evil eye, it went from Raqesh to Karan to her. I knew she would win. I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I've done nothing. I don't think I've the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that's all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself."