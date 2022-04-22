Hiba Nawab Denies Rumours Of Dating Pearl V Puri; Says She Has Found Someone Special & Is Eager To Get Married

Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, was in the news as she was linked up with her Meri Sasu Maa co-star Pearl V Puri. Recently, the actress clarified that the rumours about them dating are baseless.

Hiba said that she would not like to marry an actor as she is a possesive person and can't see her boyfriend or husband romancing another actress. She added that she has found someone special and revealed her wedding plans.

Regarding link-up rumours with Pearl V Puri, Hiba was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "We used to work together for 20 hours and were very close friends. Pearl is a nice guy, but the rumours about us dating are baseless. And in any case, I would not like to marry an actor. I am a very possessive person and can't see my husband or boyfriend romance another actress on screen. And if you marry an actor, that is not possible!"

About someone special in her life she said that he doesn't belong to the industry and will talk about it when things move in right direction.

She said, "A few months ago when all my friends were in relationships, I used to feel lonely and I thought of trying some dating apps. But I deleted them in a day because you come across some weird guys on those platforms. I have now found someone special and he does not belong to the industry. I will talk about him only when things move in the right direction. For now, all I can say is, it's a work-in-progress situation in the relationship."

Hiba is eager to get married and said that she has expressed her thoughts to her parents. Although most parents pressurise their children to get married, she mentioned that her father feels that she should not be in a hurry.

The actress added that her father wants her to work till she is 30, do well in her career and then get married. She concluded by saying that her father feels that marriage comes with lot of responsibilities and wants her to fulfill her dreams before thinking of settling down.