Hina Khan On The Rise Of OTT Space: It Is Definitely A Blessing In Disguise To Blur These Lines

Hina Khan recently dazzled on the red carpet of one of the most prestigious film festivals, Cannes Film Festival 2022. Her fans were impressed by her stylish appearance and also felt proud of her. For the unversed, Hina launched the poster of her upcoming indo-English film Country Of Blind.

A few days ago, Hina Khan made headlines by stating that TV celebs often face discrimination in the industry, when it comes to representing themselves on a global platform. Let us tell you, she was not invited to the Indian Pavilion Launch at Cannes 2022. When asked if she spoke to the audience, Hina told Pinkvilla, "I have already expressed my views on the statement and I think that what I said was just about enough. So there was no need to make enquiries with anybody post what happened, and there is honestly nothing beyond what I said to now express."

Coming back to TV celebs, many of them have already started shining in the OTT space. Celebs such as Gauahar Khan, Jennifer Winget, Rithvik Dhanjani and others have been impressing their fans with their work in the digital world. When asked if there is certain discrimination towards TV stars, she said, "I now feel that with the rise of OTT which has honestly been a boon to actors across all mediums, the lines are slowly coming closer in fact to bring actors together more than segregating them through mediums. Though yes there will still be labelling of mediums by many, but with actors from all mediums working on OTT projects, it is definitely a blessing in disguise to blur these lines."

Talking about Hina Khan, she shot to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later featured in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. She had also participated in Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.