Imlie: Fahmaan Says He Believed In Hard Work; Adds Every Little Appreciation Gave Him Strength To Move Forward

Fahmaan Khan, who played an important cameo in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and was seen as lead actor in Apna Time Bhi Aayega, became a household name with his role of Aryan Singh Rathore in Imlie. His style and impressive acting skills have garnered more fans. Well, it won't be wrong if we say that the show made him an overnight sensation.

When asked him if he believes that he is finally getting his dues as an actor with all the love showered by his fans, he said that he believed in hard work and he will continue to do. He added that every small appreciation gave him strength to move forward.



The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I believe, it was always happening. The journey started when I took my first step into this city. I believed in working hard and letting things fall into place and that's exactly what I did and will continue to do. The dues are just a result of that."

He added, "It's not just now that I feel I'm earning my dues. I've always felt it. Each little achievement, each little stint, each little appreciation gave me the strength and courage to move forward."

Currently, in the show, Imlie and Aryan's wedding track is being focussed on. Initially, Imlie makes a deal with Gudiya and agrees to get her married to Aryan. However, later after learning Gudiya and Badi maa's intention about former getting married to Aryan, she decides to save Aryan from getting married to Gudiya.