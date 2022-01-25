Imlie: Sumbul Shares Cute Pictures & Bids Goodbye To Gashmeer; Fans Say They Will Miss The Beautiful Jodi

Sumbul’s Shares Cute & Funny Pics With Gashmeer

Sumbul wrote, "These pictures are in correct order😂 Well.....There's no good bye or bye bye. We'll do some crazy projects together in future.....INSHALLAH ❤️. See you my friend 🤗 #bunnybunny coz both of us have bunny teeth🐰."

Sumbul and Gashmeer's pictures not only made fans laugh as it was funny, but also sad as they will also get to watch them together in the show.

Sumbul’s Post Makes Fans Emotional: Fans’ Comments

Fans bombared Sumbul's post with 'will miss the beautiful jodi' and shared 'best wishes' for the actor. Take a look at a few posts!

Vsc_deewangi: Missing uuu Both ❤️❤️❤️.

Vanno1712: ❤️❤️❤️❤️ cutest pic.

96.745829: Awwww. Love you both ❤❤.

Singhrachana & Karunaswamy

Singhrachna211662: 😢😢😢u both are made for each other❤️❤️❤️.. kya lagte ho ek sath.

Karunaswamy: Beautiful Jodi... Adilie 😍😍😍

Rakshit & Sandhya

Rakshit.chandrima: So sweet of you Sumbul ❤️ . We'll wait to see you and Gashmeer on screen again soon...good luck to both of you ❤️❤️and God bless 🙌.

Sandhya.9011: Missing badly adilie😢😢😢😢😢😢.

Fahmaan’s Post

Fahmaan Khan, who plays the role of Aryan in the show, had also shared a few pictures with Gashmeer and called him a gem of a person. Gashmeer too, said that he had a great time shooting with him.