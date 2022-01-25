Imlie: Sumbul Shares Cute Pictures & Bids Goodbye To Gashmeer; Fans Say They Will Miss The Beautiful Jodi
Gashmeer Mahajani, who became a household name with his role of Aditya Tripathi in Imlie, has quit the show. The actor's exit has been in the news since a long time, but it was recently that the actor and producer made it official. A couple of days ago, Gashmeer shared a picture from his last day of shoot and wrote, "Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders & absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new Day. ❤️ #lastdayofshoot."
His co-star Sumbul Touqeer shared a few adorable pictures and bid goodbye to Gashmeer. She also wished that they get to do some crazy projects in future.
Sumbul’s Shares Cute & Funny Pics With Gashmeer
Sumbul wrote, "These pictures are in correct order😂 Well.....There's no good bye or bye bye. We'll do some crazy projects together in future.....INSHALLAH ❤️. See you my friend 🤗 #bunnybunny coz both of us have bunny teeth🐰."
Sumbul and Gashmeer's pictures not only made fans laugh as it was funny, but also sad as they will also get to watch them together in the show.
Sumbul’s Post Makes Fans Emotional: Fans’ Comments
Fans bombared Sumbul's post with 'will miss the beautiful jodi' and shared 'best wishes' for the actor. Take a look at a few posts!
Vsc_deewangi: Missing uuu Both ❤️❤️❤️.
Vanno1712: ❤️❤️❤️❤️ cutest pic.
96.745829: Awwww. Love you both ❤❤.
Singhrachana & Karunaswamy
Singhrachna211662: 😢😢😢u both are made for each other❤️❤️❤️.. kya lagte ho ek sath.
Karunaswamy: Beautiful Jodi... Adilie 😍😍😍
Rakshit & Sandhya
Rakshit.chandrima: So sweet of you Sumbul ❤️ . We'll wait to see you and Gashmeer on screen again soon...good luck to both of you ❤️❤️and God bless 🙌.
Sandhya.9011: Missing badly adilie😢😢😢😢😢😢.
Fahmaan’s Post
Fahmaan Khan, who plays the role of Aryan in the show, had also shared a few pictures with Gashmeer and called him a gem of a person. Gashmeer too, said that he had a great time shooting with him.
(Social media posts are not edited)