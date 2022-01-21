Imlie: Gashmeer Reveals Reason For His Exit; Gul Khan Hints At Major Twist That Will Leave Viewers Surprised

Star Plus' Imlie has been in the news since its inception. The show which stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles, is one of the top five shows on TRP chart. Of late, the show has been hitting the headlines regarding Gashmeer's exit. Neither the actor nor the makers had confirmed about his exit. However, now the actor and producer Gul Khan have confirmed the same.

Gashmeer confirmed his exit and revealed that the show made him a household name and the character he played in the show Aditya Tripathi will stay in his heart. He also revealed the reason for his exit and said that he had to take this decision to focus on my future endeavours.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Playing Aditya Kumar Tripathi has been a wonderful journey, and it's coming to an end. The character deeply resonates with me and will stay in my heart. Imlie was a show that made me a household name today. Here I formed bonds that will last forever. In the past few days, my co-stars haven't been looking at me [directly], because if we make eye contact, we will start crying. It has been a sweet ending for me. However, I had to take this decision to focus on my future endeavours. A big thank you to everyone who supported me and loved Aditya. My best wishes are always with the show and the entire team of Imlie."

The producer of the show Gul Khan too confirmed the actor's exit and said that they parted ways amicably. She wished him good luck and revealed that the viewers will witness major twists in the upcoming episodes.

She said, "Actor Gashmeer Mahajani and 4 Lions Productions have amicably parted ways on Imlie. If an actor wants to opt out of a show due to a personal choice, we totally understand and respect his decision. Ours was a very peaceful and amicable parting. We remain grateful to Gashmeer for his contributions to the character of Aditya Kumar Tripathi. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors. As for the upcoming storyline is concerned, we have a major twist that will leave viewers surprised/bewitched. Stay Tuned."

Meanwhile, Fahmaan shared a few pictures with his co-star Gashmeer on his Instagram and called him a gem of a person. He wrote, "Isme koi udhar nahi Raha Mr AKT 😂. Love you bro. @mahajani.gashmeer You are a gem of a person. PS: sorry about the background 😂."