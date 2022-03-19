Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Khan Reveals Fahmaan Khan’s Secret And It Will Leave You In Splits

Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan have been grabbing everyone's attention with their crackling chemistry. The duo also shares a lovely bond of friendship off-screen. Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Fahmaan revealed that there is a great comfort level between him and Sumbul.

Interestingly, Fahmaan Khan said that Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks a lot and he is a decent listener. Surprisingly, Sumbul countered his reaction and said that Fahmaan is lying. She said, "Well, I know Fahmaan states that he is a good listener but let me tell you he is not. He doesn't listen to what I say. He sometimes zones out or even dozes off in the middle of the conversation but later claims to have heard everything I said. So, it's a plain lie that he is a good listener (laughs)."

Moreover, Fahmaan Khan also revealed that Sumbul eats Maggie with eggs. The actress didn't spare Fahmaan Khan as she also revealed his funny secret, which will definitely leave you in splits. Let us tell you, the Imlie actor feels that he has juicy lips, and to maintain them he uses a product that is out of your imagination.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan revealed, "I would love to reveal a secret about him. So, Fahmaan always uses a Baby Lip balm before every shot! And he jokingly states that it's the secret of his juicy lips. There, you go! I'm sorry - Fahmaan." Isn't it hilarious?

Well, their statements indeed show their strong bond, which also reflects on-screen. Talking about their show, Imlie also stars Manasvi Vashist, Mayuri Deshmukh and others in key roles. A few months ago, Gashmeer Mahajani quit the show.