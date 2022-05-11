Karanvir Bohra Plans To Open Nursing Home For Acid Attack Warriors; Calls Them ‘True Fighters’

A few days ago, actor and Lock Upp contestant Karanvir Bohra had hosted an iftar party for acid attack warriors. The pictures of their meeting went viral on social media, and the reason behind it is unique and amazing. ETimes TV recently got in touch with Karanvir and asked him about his meeting with acid attack warriors.

The actor told the portal that he had promised to meet them and feels happy that he got an opportunity to meet them. While speaking about his meeting, Karanvir Bohra said, "We got to meet real people - true warriors and fighters. They are truly inspirational. They have gone through the worst in life and they are still fighting. They have overcome their fears, battling it out and living their life with their heads held high. That's great quality and I was truly inspired. They were not sure that I will actually meet them. The first thing I did was to call them over to my place. Coincidentally, it was the 27th day of Ramzan. They wanted to go back and open their roza, but I insisted they open their roza with me. They blessed me and I just wanted to help them in some way."

Prince Narula's Wife Yuvika SLAMS Karanvir Bohra For Bashing Her Hubby; Says 'I Expected Maturity From Him'

Interestingly, Karanvir Bohra has planned to help them out by opening a clinic AKA nursing home for the acid attack warriors. For the unversed, the treatment and surgeries after an acid attack is very expensive. He wants to help them undergo treatment at affordable rates. The actor also wants to spread a message to people not to be aversive towards their looks. He wants people to accept them.

Teejay Sidhu Gets Stranded At Airport With Her Three Daughters Due To Visa Issues, Ends Up Losing Her Calm

He said, "I wish to open a clinic for them - a nursing home. There should at least be a start. They can recover there. I will work really hard for it. I will bring on board my connections. Inshallah, Om Namah Shivay ... the work has started. Teejay and I do a lot of humanitarian work. We want to do this for them."

Talking about Karanvir Bohra, he was last seen in Lock Upp as a contestant. The actor has featured in shows such as Just Mohabbat, CID, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kkusum, Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Piya La Ghar Jaana Hai and so on.