Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Finale Week: A Look At Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees For Each KBC Season
Sony TV's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, premiered in August this year and has been performing decently on the TRP charts.
After a run of five months, the fourteenth season of KBC is finally coming to an end this week. As reported earlier, the final week of the game show started on December 26 and its last episode will air on December 30.
While fans are surely going to miss watching Kaun Banega Crorepati, did you know how much money Amitabh Bachchan charged for the show? According to reports, For each episode of KBC 14, Amitabh Bachchan will earn between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore.
Let's look at the fees charged by Big B for the previous KBC seasons.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 1
Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan asked for Rs 25 lakh for each episode of KBC 1, which ran from 2000 to 2021. Among the stars who featured on the game show in its first season were Sonali Bendre, Sachin Tendulkar, Rani Mukerji, and Shah Rukh Khan. There has been no information regarding the megastar's fees for seasons 2 and 4 while he wasn't the host of the third season.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 5
For season 5, he charged Rs 1 crore per episode. KBC 5 wAS aired in 2011 AND featured a number of well-known personalities on the hot seat, including Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 6 & 7
Amitabh Bachchan received between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore for the sixth and seventh seasons of KBC, which were broadcast in 2012 and 2013. The overall prize money was raised from Rs 1 crore to Rs 7 crore.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 8, 9, & 10
For the eighth and ninth seasons, Big B took home Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.6 crore per episode respectively. On the other hand, for KBC 10 in 2019, the actor charged a whopping Rs 3 crore per episode, according to reports.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, 12, & 13
Amitabh Bachchan reportedly demanded Rs 3.5 crore per episode for seasons 11, 12, and 13. In the thirteenth season, many famous personalities appeared on the show including Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, and various film stars.