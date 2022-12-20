Amid Divorce Rumours With Wife, TV’s ‘Mahadev’ Mohit Raina Shares Cryptic Note As He Chills In Mountains Alone

TV star Mohit Raina, who became a household name after playing the titular role of Lord Shiva, in Life Ok's hit show Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, is doing well professionally. However, looks like his personal life is going through a rough patch.

As per the ongoing buzz, everything is not going well between Mohit and his wife Aditi Sharma. While the actor has deleted all his wedding pictures from social media, several reports suggests that the couple might be heading for divorce.

While it is not yet confirmed, the actor recently took to Instagram and posted a cryptic note amid separation rumours with his wife Aditi. Along with the note, Mohit posted a photo in which he's standing alone amid stunning mountains.

In the caption, he wrote a few lines originally written by popular writer and comedian Zakir Khan. The post reads, "Lahu ke the jo rishtey unhe chod ke aa gaye, sukoon aankhon ke saamne tha, muh mod ke aa gaye. Aur khazaane loot rahe the maa baap ki chaaon mein, hum kodiyon ke khatir, ghar chod ke aa gaye. Zakir Khan"

