Nakuul Mehta Says He Hasn't Switched On TV For The Last 2 Years After His Son Was Born For THIS Reason

Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, recently opened up about how social media has changed lives drastically. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about how kids today are engrossed in their mobile phones and do not play much.

On being quizzed about how he plans on protecting his son Sufi from social media, Nakuul said, “I don’t have an absolute answer because it would be dishonest to say that now because it will be different when he is going to be 5 or 6. He is a year old now. But both me and Jankee do not encourage any digital screen time at home so we have not switched on our TVs for the last 2 years.”

He went on to add, “Also because one, we wanted to cut it off from our lives. Secondly, when Sufi was born we did not want him to be exposed to this. He has only seen the phone when there is a video call and a family or a friend wants to say hi to him. But no TV, no cartoon. He listens to music on digital which is fine.”

Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar To Shubhaavi, Here's How Much Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Cast Is Getting Paid

Nakuul Mehta On Reality Shows: It Could Make Me Rich Very Fast But I Choose Not To Be A Part Of It

On the professional front, Nakuul was recently seen in the web show Never Kiss Your Bestfriend 2. The actor, who became a household name with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then Ishqbaaaz, will soon be seen in the short film Tasalli Se alongside Naveen Kasturia. The story of the film revolves around is about two best friends who stop talking over a misunderstanding they have about a social media post.