Neetu Kapoor To Promote Dance Deewane Juniors On Hunarbaaz Tomorrow Post Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding

As we all know, Neetu Kapoor is all set to feature in Colors TV's upcoming show Dance Deewane Juniors as a judge along with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. The show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra. Currently, Neetu Kapoor is busy with her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding preparations. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt today (April 14).

The pictures and videos of celebrity guests are going viral on social media, and after seeing them, we must say that fans going to miss a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony of RK and Alia. Amidst all, a report published in Pinkvilla suggests that despite having a busy schedule, Neetu Kapoor will be promoting her upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors at another reality show on the same channel, Hunarbaaz tomorrow. Isn't it surprising?

Well, a source informed the portal that Neetu Kapoor will resume work soon after the wedding. The source said, "Both Karan Johar (Hunarbaaz judge and a guest at the wedding) and Neetu ji will shoot for the show's finale episode tomorrow. Meanwhile, she has already shot a bank of episodes for her own show, Dance Deewane Juniors."

Looks like Neetu Kapoor knows the importance of work, and she is indeed setting an example for everyone by showing her professional side. Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, the duo is getting married today in the presence of their close friends and family members. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others are attending the wedding.

Yesterday, the makers of Brahmastra gave a special treat to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt by releasing a promo of the romantic track 'Kesariya' from their upcoming film. Fans can't wait to see Ranbir-Alia's first wedding pictures!