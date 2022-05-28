Pravisht Mishra Talks About His Character In Banni Chow Home Delivery; Calls Ulka Gupta ‘Seasoned Actor’

Pravisht Mishra is all set to play a mentally challenged character in Star Plus' upcoming show Banni Chow Home Delivery. He will be paired opposite Ulka Gupta, who is the female lead of the show. Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Pravisht spoke about his character in his upcoming show and praised Ulka.

While speaking about his character Yohaan, Pravisht Mishra said that he doesn't consider Yohaan as a mentally challenged person. He said, "I rather see him as an especially abled individual and when you see him in that light, it makes a lot of difference. I consider myself fortunate enough to bag such a meaty and challenging role which is surely going to enhance my craft and I'm hoping to add more detailing to the role with my acting skills."

Yesterday, Ulka Gupta had an interaction with the same portal, in which she said that Pravisht Mishra is an introvert. And now, when the actor was asked about his co-actress, he called her a 'seasoned' actor. The Barrister Babu actor said, "While Ulka is a young actress, I consider her as a seasoned actor for she has been in the industry for a long time and has a lot of experience across mediums. Talking about our off-screen camaraderie, I've read her interviews wherein she stated that I'm an introvert but I'd like to believe otherwise. It's nice to work with her and we're hoping to make a mark in the hearts of the viewers."

Talking about Pravisht Mishra, he has worked in shows such as Mahabharat, Siya Ke Ram, Suryaputra Karan, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Barrister Babu and so on. He has a crazy fan following amongst girls for his charming looks.