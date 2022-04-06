Shabir Ahluwalia's Radha Mohan Promo Out; Actor To Be Seen With Neeharika But Fans Say #WeWantSritiJha

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, who play the role of Abhi and Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, have been in the news since a long time now. The duo's absence in the show has upset fans. Moreover, there have been reports that suggested that the actors might have quit the show and have moved on! It was also said that Shabir has been roped in for Star Bharat or Zee TV's show. However, nothing about the same was confirmed by either actors or the makers.

Well, now it looks like the reports are true, as Zee TV recently released a promo of new show Radha Mohan that stars Shabir and Neeharika Roy. In the first promo, Shabir is seen making everyone groove to his melodious tunes as he plays the flute while, Neeharika is stunned by Shabir's (Mohan) charm. But the next moment, the scene changes and Shabir is seen dull and it is then Neeharika tries to make him meet the real him.

The channel captioned the promo as, "Jiski dhun par naachta tha saara aasmaan, phir aisa kya hua ki kho gayi uske chehre par se muskaan? Yeh hai aaj ke Mohan ko uss Mohan se milaane ki kahaani, jise dekh duniya ho jaati thi deewaani." The show will be premiered on May 2.

While Rockstar Abhi AKA Shabir's fans are happy AbhiGya/TiSha fans are not happy as they want Shabir and Sriti together. Take a look at a few comments!

Abhigya_rockmish__: #We want #Sritijha.

Sangeethapranavam: If it was Sriti with Shabir it would have been a super hit!!! Wanted Sriti Jha opposite Shabir!!!! ❤️❤️.

Cafe.sriti.jha: @zeetv so now it's official @shabirahluwalia left KKb.. Good for him... But only sriti looks good with him.

Tisha.ridhakshi.lover: Shabir ko le liya hai sriti ke bhi le lijiye sir.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Ranveer Singh Malik, who was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been roped in for the show.

A source was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Ranveer has been finalized to play the role of Shabir's brother Rahul. His role of a carefree and spoiled brat."

The actor too confirmed the report and revealed that for the first time, he is getting an opportunity to play a negative character, which is a bit challenging for him. He said that he is looking forward to this new journey and hopes to do justice to the character.

He added, "I am a huge fan of Prateek's (producer) work. He has the Midas touch. Shabir, on the other hand, is a fabulous actor. I am really excited to work with them."