Shakti Arora Reveals What Made Him To Take Up Kundali Bhagya; Says He's Glad He's Back With Interesting Role

Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit from Kundali Bhagya has come as a shock to fans. Also, Shakti Arora will be entering the show as new lead. However, the actor recently revealed that his role Arjun will have grey shades and he will create havoc in Preeta and Luthras' lives.

Now, Shakti spoke on what made him take up the show midway. The actor mentioned that he is glad that he is back with interesting role.

Talking about joining Kundali Bhagya, Shakti was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "The fact that I would be entering an ongoing show did occur to me because the actor before me had already made a mark and I wondered what more could I add to it. However, I am not replacing anyone on the show. I am playing a new character, Arjun. The graph of the character just bowled me over. That's what piqued my interest and I took up the offer. Another advantage is that the show enjoys a loyal audience and I won't have to struggle on that front. In today's day and age, when shows are wrapping up in less than three months, what if mine fizzles out in no time. Log bolenge ki teen saal se baitha hai aur teen months mein show band ho gaya (laughs!)."

The actor revealed that he was only auditioning for web series and wasn't keen on taking up a TV show, as he wasn't able to connect with the content on the small screen anymore. He added that he didn't see any improvement in the content on TV, but his character in Kundali Bhagya is different from what he was being offered on television, which were run-of-the-mill shows with nothing unique to offer.

Shakti, who was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is back on small screens after a gap of three years. About the same, he said that he was shortlisted for some web series, but he wasn't excited about the roles, as those characters would not have left a lasting impact on the audiences.

He concluded by saying, "I want to climb the ladder and not step down. Besides, I have always taken breaks between two projects. I don't chase money or an opportunity to be seen on the screen throughout. I seek creative satisfaction. However, I realised that the wait had become too long, so, when the makers offered me the role of the protagonist, I took it up. I don't want to become a case of out-of-sight-out-of-mind. I am glad that I am back with an interesting character."