Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Arora's Character To Bring New Twists; Actor Reveals His Role Has Grey Shades

Of late Kundali Bhagya has been in the news for Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit and Shakti Arora's entry. While these were just reports then, Shakti has confirmed his entry in the show. However, Dheeraj is yet to open up on his exit.

Shakti has been away from small screen for almost three years. He was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka in 2019. Recently, the actor spoke about his character and returning to TV after so many years!

Talking about his return, Shakti was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of such a popular show on TV, a show that the public adores and appreciates so much. I have worked with Zee TV in the past as well, so it is like a homecoming for me. Having been away from TV for nearly 3 years, I am really eager to get started. I hope I can live up to the expectations and responsibilities that come with stepping into a show as popular as Kundali Bhagya."

Shakti's character will bring new twists in the show. The actor revealed that he will be seen in different avatar and hopes that fans will enjoy watching him.

Shakti concluded by saying, "My character, Arjun, has some grey shades and he is someone who wants to create trouble for Preeta and the Luthras. Having said that, I feel he has a lot of layers that the viewers will understand as the story progresses, and I am sure the role will be a great challenge for me. It is the kind of role that I have not played till now, and I hope that my fans will enjoy watching me in this new avatar and character."

