Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover Quits BharatPe; His Resignation Leads To Meme Fest On Twitter

Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover has resigned from BharatPe. He was the co-founder and managing director of the company. In an email sent to the company’s board on Tuesday, Grover wrote, “I hereby resign as the managing director of BharatPe, effective immediately. I also resign as a director of the Board. I will continue as the single largest individual shareholder of the company."

He went on to add in his letter, “I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which they are ostensibly trying to protect."

According to a Livemint report, Ashneer’s departure came minutes after receiving the agenda for the upcoming board meeting that included submission of the PWC report regarding his conduct and considering actions based on it. It must be noted that Grover was recently in the news after an audio clip surfaced online where he was heard abusing a Kotak employee.

Ashneer captured the limelight after featuring as one of the 'sharks’ on the first season of Shark Tank India. As soon as the news of his resignation was made public, social media was flooded with memes revolving around Shark Tank. Netizens were seen using the quotes “Yeh sab doglapan hai" and “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu," that were once used by Grover on the show. Take a look!