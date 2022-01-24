Shehnaaz Gill Calls Herself ‘India Ki Shehnaaz’; Says THIS About Katrina Kaif

Bigg Boss 13 fame and singer Shehnaaz Gill has again started grabbing everyone's eyeballs after experiencing the toughest days of her life. She has recently featured in Yashraj Mukhate's new song 'It's A Boring Day'. Well, the song is being loved by all, and Shehnaaz's appearance in the video left everyone surprised.

Let us tell you, Shehnaaz Gill is also considered as 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'. And now, in a fun interaction with musician-rapper Yashraj Mukhate, Shehnaaz Gill shared her thoughts about Katrina Kaif and commented on her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist said that she is no longer 'Punjab Ki Katrina' as Katrina has herself become one. For the unversed, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in January 2022.

Shehnaaz Gill said, "Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal. Vicky is from Punjab. So Katrina hui na Punjab ki?" Shehnaaz further added, "I am now India ki Shehnaaz." Well, the Punjabi singer's statement is very much true and fans echoed her thoughts.

Talking about her song 'It's A Boring Day', it is her first-ever collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate. Earlier, he had made a special rendition on Shehnaaz's dialogue 'Sadda Kutta Tommy' from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Well, it video had gone viral on social media, and it had become a quite favourite one for the social media users to make reels.

Let us tell you, Shehnaaz Gill lost her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla in September 2021 due to a heart attack. She was completely heartbroken due to his death and stayed away from the limelight for almost two months. After that, she resumed working and impressed fans with her liveliness. Her last outing, Honsla Rakh did fabulous business at the box office. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in key roles.