Shehnaaz Gill Gets Spotted In Simple Yet Elegant Airport Look; Actress Invites Fans To Click Selfies With Her

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from her native place in Punjab. The singer-actor was dressed in a lavender Kurti and had paired her outfit with a white dupatta and salwar. She posed for the paparazzi as she made her way out of the airport.

Shehnaaz’s simple yet elegant airport look garnered a lot of praise from her fans. The actress, who returned to the city after spending some memorable time with her family, was lauded for her simplicity and no-fuss look.

Meanwhile, a few fans also spotted her at the airport and wanted to click selfies with her and she obliged. In a video shared on a paparazzi account, Shehnaaz is seen posing for the shutterbugs and when she notices a fan, she gestured them to come to her, after which they clicked a picture together. Take a look!

As soon as the video gained traction on social media, fans called her 'sweet' and 'humble' whilst taking to the comments section. Noting the fact that she herself invited her fan to click pictures with her, one user wrote, "She is very sweet she only calls her fans for selfies." Another commented, "Sabko bulaake photo lene de rahi (She is inviting people to click pictures with her).. how humble and sweet."

Another fan dubbed her 'beauty in simplicity' and wrote, "Wow... She is so simple and pretty," while another commented, "She is such a sweetheart girl very cute innocent down to earth pure soul."

On a related note, Shehnaaz also received a token of appreciation from the Indigo airlines’ staff in Amritsar before her arrival in Mumbai. The actress took to her Twitter account to share a note from Indigo staff addressed to her. It read, "It was a pleasure having you onboard. Hope to see you soon! We loved you in Big Boss! Keep entertaining us! You deserve the world!"