Simba Nagpal Talks About Leap In Naagin 6 & His Bond With Tejasswi; Reveals He Was Approached For JDJ 10

Simba Nagpal is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 6 alongside Tejasswi Prakash. Apparently, the show is all set to take a leap. Simba is excited about the leap and recently spoke about the same. He also spoke about his bond with Tejasswi.

While talking about the leap, Simba was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The show is about to take a very interesting turn and it'll keep everyone at the edge of their seats. The best part about this season of Naagin is that you can actually tell that it gets more interesting by the episode, keeping the viewers hooked to it! It also keeps me on my toes as an actor as it never gets monotonous."

Fans are loving his chemistry with Tejasswi on-screen. When asked what his bond with the actress off-screen is, he called her hardworking and mentioned that energy on the set is beautiful.

He said, "Tejasswi is a very hardworking girl, and we share a great bond on- and off-screen as well. The energy on the set is just beautiful, and it feels as though you're working with your family. It's beautiful. We all truly enjoy working with each other."

Meanwhile, there were reports that the actor was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, he rejected both the offers saying that he is interested in acting.

Revealing the reason why he rejected JDJ 10 offer, Simba told India-Forums that at this point, he doesn't think he is good as a dancer to be competing in a dance reality show. He added that he is super focused on acting these days!