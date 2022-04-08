Surbhi Chandna Talks About Hosting Hunarbaaz: Bharti Is A Very Talented Host; I'm Not Replacing Her In Any Way
Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Naagin 5, will be seen hosting Colors TV show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. The actress will be taking over Bharti Singh's place as the latter recently delivered a baby boy and has gone on a maternity break.
Talking
about
her
new
role
(hosting),
Surbhi
told
Times
Of
India
that
she
always
wanted
to
host
shows
and
this
was
on
her
list
for
quite
some
time
now.
She
added
that
she
was
waiting
for
the
right
opportunity
and
is
looking
forward
to
this
one
as
there
is
some
amazing
talent
being
showcased
on
the
show.
She
feels
that
actors
are
nothing
when
compared
to
these
talented
contestants.
On taking over Bharti's place, Surbhi said that Bharti can never be replaced and added that she will be hosting the show till the final.
Surbhi was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Bharti is a very talented host and the kind of liberty she takes with celebs or cracks jokes with them, I don't think I can do that. I am not replacing her in any way, so we should stop saying that Surbhi has replaced Bharti. I have chosen to be part of the show and I will bring my experience and background to the show. Bharti has been around as a host for many years and she has established a connect with the judges too."
Haarsh had revealed to BT that he and Bharti make a great team. On this, Surbhi did agree to the fact that the couple make a great team, but added that she has been part of their show Khatra Khatra Khatra and share a good comfort level with Harsh. She added that Harsh had also mentioned that he enjoys hosting with her and she has that comfort level with both of them.
She further added that she and Bharti are different people and they have their own unique abilities as hosts. Surbhi said that she will bring her own learnings to the show.
When asked why she hasn't done a full-fledged role after Naagin 5, she concluded by saying, "I believe in taking up a show when the role is good and it will add something to my career graph. Hunarbaaz will add to my graph. I am a big fan of Mithun Chakraborty and it will be an opportunity to host in front of him. In the past few months, I went on a vacation and then was redoing my home. Now, next few weeks will be busy because I will be hosting the show till the finale. I always want to be part of projects, which are entertaining, viewers enjoy watching and will help me grow in my career."