Surbhi Chandna Talks About Hosting Hunarbaaz: Bharti Is A Very Talented Host; I'm Not Replacing Her In Any Way

Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Naagin 5, will be seen hosting Colors TV show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. The actress will be taking over Bharti Singh's place as the latter recently delivered a baby boy and has gone on a maternity break.

Talking about her new role (hosting), Surbhi told Times Of India that she always wanted to host shows and this was on her list for quite some time now. She added that she was waiting for the right opportunity and is looking forward to this one as there is some amazing talent being showcased on the show. She feels that actors are nothing when compared to these talented contestants.



On taking over Bharti's place, Surbhi said that Bharti can never be replaced and added that she will be hosting the show till the final.

Surbhi was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Bharti is a very talented host and the kind of liberty she takes with celebs or cracks jokes with them, I don't think I can do that. I am not replacing her in any way, so we should stop saying that Surbhi has replaced Bharti. I have chosen to be part of the show and I will bring my experience and background to the show. Bharti has been around as a host for many years and she has established a connect with the judges too."

Haarsh had revealed to BT that he and Bharti make a great team. On this, Surbhi did agree to the fact that the couple make a great team, but added that she has been part of their show Khatra Khatra Khatra and share a good comfort level with Harsh. She added that Harsh had also mentioned that he enjoys hosting with her and she has that comfort level with both of them.

She further added that she and Bharti are different people and they have their own unique abilities as hosts. Surbhi said that she will bring her own learnings to the show.

When asked why she hasn't done a full-fledged role after Naagin 5, she concluded by saying, "I believe in taking up a show when the role is good and it will add something to my career graph. Hunarbaaz will add to my graph. I am a big fan of Mithun Chakraborty and it will be an opportunity to host in front of him. In the past few months, I went on a vacation and then was redoing my home. Now, next few weeks will be busy because I will be hosting the show till the finale. I always want to be part of projects, which are entertaining, viewers enjoy watching and will help me grow in my career."