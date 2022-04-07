Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Clicked With Baby As Comedienne Gets Discharged From The Hospital

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became proud parents of a baby boy on April 3. Haarsh had shared the good news on his Instagram handle by sharing his and Bharti's maternity shoot picture with a caption, "It's a Boy." Fans and friends from the industry congratulated the couple.

The comedienne and her husband Haarsh were clicked with their bundle of joy recently. The couple was spotted outside by paps and they posed happily for them with their newborn.



Although Bharti seemed little tired, she was all smiles. She was seen in a purple dress outside the Breach Candy hospital while Haarsh, who held the baby in his arms, was dressed in blue.

In a video of the same, Bharti can be seen beaming with joy after becoming a mom. She removed hubby Haarsh's mask to show how happy he is after becoming a father. The couple accepted all the congratulatory messages from the photographers as they said, "Hum 'mama' aur 'chacha' ban gaye hai (We became uncles)."

A few hours ago, Bharti had shared first selfie from the hospital post baby's delivery, and mentioned that she will now have to get used to sleepless nights with the baby. She captioned the selfie as, "Ab nind nahi jaagna hai bas (Now no sleep and will have to stay awake)."She also shared a picture and captioned it as, "Yahoooo lunch toh ghar karengi baby ki mummy."

Meanwhile, Bharti and Haarsh had recorded moments before their baby's arrival. Bharti had opened up about labour pain and revealed how they hadn't said anything about the pain to their parents or friends.

In the video, she had said, "Due to the COVID, we are practising safety and we'll tell our family when I'm taken inside the labour room and the procedure has begun. So that, by the time they reach there the baby may have already arrived or on its way, and their wait will be short." She had also said that she never got scared to go on stage but was nervous to go to the hospital.